5-year, nearly $46M Campbells Run Road Project underway

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers who use a busy Allegheny County roadway can expect delays for the next five years.

We’re talking about the nearly $46 million Campbell’s Run Road improvement project. Some are dreading the project, which is expected to last until 2031, while others welcome the improvements.

“I think it’s going to be frustrating for everyone who lives out here,” Colin Abbott tells Channel 11 News.

“I’m looking forward to it being better,” Ed Gabriel adds. “It’s not a negative at all. It’s a positive.”

Flaggers are already out along part of the nearly two-mile stretch, running from McMichael Road to Keiners Lane. Over the next five years, that will be a familiar sight for the 15-thousand people who drive the road daily.

Campbell’s Run Road is going to look a lot different when this project is wrapped up, including a new:

Two-way center turn lane

Right and left turn lanes at major intersections

Four-way intersection with traffic lights at Boyce Road and Parkway View Drive

Widening the Parkway West off-ramp at exit 62

Officials say construction won’t block driveways or parking lots for any homes or businesses along the stretch.

Drivers who currently deal with heavy traffic in the morning and evening agree that improvements are needed.

“I drive it every day, I live right over in Settler’s Ridge, and I drive to Giant Eagle and see the LA Fitness and I drive it every day,” Gabriel adds.

“I think something needs to happen with the road; they need to get it over and done,” Abbott said.

The Federal Highway Administration is funding 80% of the project, with Allegheny County providing the remaining 20%.

