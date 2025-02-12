50 most commonly leaked four-digit PINs on the dark web

When it comes to online safety, having a password or PIN that is hard to crack is one of the most important steps.

A guessed PIN could grant someone access to any of your devices, allowing them to access important and personal data.

CNBC reported the 50 most common PINs that are leaked on the dark web as analyzed by HaveIBeenPwned.com, which has a database of more than 320 million passwords and PINs.

The most commonly leaked numbers are:

1234 1111 0000 1342 1212 2222 4444 1122 1986 2020 7777 5555 1989 9999 6969 2004 1010 4321 6666 1984 1987 1985 8888 2000 1980 1988 1982 2580 1313 1990 1991 1983 1978 1979 1995 1994 1977 1981 3333 1992 1975 2005 1993 1976 1996 2002 1973 2468 1998 1974

When making a PIN, you should aim to use a six-digit option if possible. If not, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends using a random and unique number and avoiding obvious parents or sequences.

