50 most commonly leaked four-digit PINs on the dark web

When it comes to online safety, having a password or PIN that is hard to crack is one of the most important steps.

A guessed PIN could grant someone access to any of your devices, allowing them to access important and personal data.

CNBC reported the 50 most common PINs that are leaked on the dark web as analyzed by HaveIBeenPwned.com, which has a database of more than 320 million passwords and PINs.

The most commonly leaked numbers are:

  1. 1234
  2. 1111
  3. 0000
  4. 1342
  5. 1212
  6. 2222
  7. 4444
  8. 1122
  9. 1986
  10. 2020
  11. 7777
  12. 5555
  13. 1989
  14. 9999
  15. 6969
  16. 2004
  17. 1010
  18. 4321
  19. 6666
  20. 1984
  21. 1987
  22. 1985
  23. 8888
  24. 2000
  25. 1980
  26. 1988
  27. 1982
  28. 2580
  29. 1313
  30. 1990
  31. 1991
  32. 1983
  33. 1978
  34. 1979
  35. 1995
  36. 1994
  37. 1977
  38. 1981
  39. 3333
  40. 1992
  41. 1975
  42. 2005
  43. 1993
  44. 1976
  45. 1996
  46. 2002
  47. 1973
  48. 2468
  49. 1998
  50. 1974

When making a PIN, you should aim to use a six-digit option if possible. If not, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends using a random and unique number and avoiding obvious parents or sequences.

