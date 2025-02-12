50 most commonly leaked four-digit PINs on the dark web

When it comes to online safety, having a password or PIN that is hard to crack is one of the most important steps.
A guessed PIN could grant someone access to any of your devices, allowing them to access important and personal data.
CNBC reported the 50 most common PINs that are leaked on the dark web as analyzed by HaveIBeenPwned.com, which has a database of more than 320 million passwords and PINs.
The most commonly leaked numbers are:
- 1234
- 1111
- 0000
- 1342
- 1212
- 2222
- 4444
- 1122
- 1986
- 2020
- 7777
- 5555
- 1989
- 9999
- 6969
- 2004
- 1010
- 4321
- 6666
- 1984
- 1987
- 1985
- 8888
- 2000
- 1980
- 1988
- 1982
- 2580
- 1313
- 1990
- 1991
- 1983
- 1978
- 1979
- 1995
- 1994
- 1977
- 1981
- 3333
- 1992
- 1975
- 2005
- 1993
- 1976
- 1996
- 2002
- 1973
- 2468
- 1998
- 1974
When making a PIN, you should aim to use a six-digit option if possible. If not, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recommends using a random and unique number and avoiding obvious parents or sequences.
