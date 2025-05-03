50,000 customers still without power after storms will get service back by Tuesday, DLC says

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company has evaluated most of the damage from severe storms and determined when 50,000 customers still without power will get service back.

In an update issued Saturday afternoon, DLC said its crews and 600 crews from other utility companies and contractors continue working around the clock to restore power.

After evaluating the thousands of reported hazards that led to widespread outages, DLC has determined that the estimated time of restoration for all customers is Tuesday at 11 p.m. But the power company says most customers will get power back before then.

While restoration efforts are ongoing, DLC urges customers to stay safe by keeping at least 30 feet away from downed wires, broken poles and other safety hazards.

The company also asks the public to give ample space to lineworkers and troubleshooters. You can report downed wires or other hazards to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group