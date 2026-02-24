$500K winning Fast Play ticket sold in Westmoreland County

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One lucky person won over $500,000 instantly on a Fast Play game sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a progressive top prize-winning Making Money game worth $535,538 was sold at a Sunoco gas station in Salem Township on Monday.

The gas station gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Making Money is a $20 Fast Play game with progressive top prizes starting at $400,000 that prints on demand from a sales terminal or self-service touchscreen terminal.

The lucky winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group