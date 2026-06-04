Wet weather to return Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Wet weather returns Saturday, so dust off the umbrella. Scattered showers will move through the area Saturday morning, then several dry hours are expected ahead of the next round of showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm Risk

A few storms late in the day could be severe with damaging winds, downpours, hail and lightning, so check the Severe Weather forecast before heading out and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates, watches and warnings.

Thunderstorm Impact List

Right now, the main window for severe weather Saturday is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., but that timing could change as the system continues to develop.

Storms - Need to Know

Sunday is looking much better with decreasing clouds and dry weather through most of the day.

Threat Tracker Level - Rain

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