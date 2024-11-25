59th ‘Salute to Santa Parade’ kicks off holiday season in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The 59th “Salute to Santa Parade” was held in McKeesport on Saturday.

Despite drizzly weather, the parade marched down Fifth Avenue at 10 a.m.

Plenty of holiday enthusiasts came out to enjoy the fun.

“I came out because of the parade. My kids love coming here and we always come and bring a big and it’s really nice,” said one parade attendee.

Lt. Governor Austin Davis also visited the parade.

A holiday market was held after the parade.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group