$5K reward offered for information about deadly 2015 shooting outside Fayette County bar

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves a nearly decade-old unsolved homicide in Fayette County.

Troop B is investigating the homicide of Billy D. James, 35, who was shot multiple times in the torso outside Double Vision Bar on Oct. 31, 2015, in North Union Township. He later died at an area hospital.

>>> Man fatally shot when bar fight in North Union Twp. spills into parking lot

Investigators say a large fight involving numerous gang members broke out at approximately 1:50 a.m. The altercation began inside the bar and spilled into the parking lot when the bar owners forced many people out.

Approximately 20-30 people were in the parking lot when James was shot. PSP says multiple witnesses “refuse to provide any details” of the incident to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-223-5200 or the PSP Tips Toll-Free line at 1-800-472-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group