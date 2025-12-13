6 injured Steelers miss practice on Friday

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Six injured members of the Pittsburgh Steelers missed practice on Friday as the team continued its preparations for its Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Defensive tackle Yahya Black, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, offensive tackle Andrus Peat, cornerback James Pierre and outside linebacker T.J. Watt all missed the team’s second practice session of the week.

Harmon missed his second straight practice with a knee injury that also caused him to miss the last two games. Black started the last two games in his place. He suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the Ravens. Black was able to finish the game and was a full participant on Thursday, but missed Friday’s session.

