PITTSBURGH — It will feel more like late Fall the next few days, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but a soaking rain settles in for Thanksgiving.

Scattered showers will develop early Thursday morning, then periods of steady rain will move through the area through dinner time. Winds will also pick up with gusts 30-35 mph, making it feel even cooler.

Black Friday will also be damp and chilly with scattered showers and wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s.

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