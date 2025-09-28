6 people injured in ‘domestic-related stabbing’ in Fayette County, police say

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were injured in a stabbing incident in Fayette County on Sunday.

Troopers were called to the 50 block of Park Street in Redstone Township around 12:30 p.m. for a “domestic-related stabbing,” according to state police.

Troopers found six people were involved in the incident.

Two were taken to area trauma centers by medical helicopter, and three were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. One person was treated on scene and released.

Police say the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

