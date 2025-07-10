6 Secret Service agents reportedly suspended following attempted assassination at Butler Trump rally

The U.S. Secret Service suspended six agents involved in securing the property at the Butler Farm Show last July, where the attempted assassination of President Trump took place.

The suspensions, issued to both people in supervisory roles and line-level agents, ranged from 10 to 42 days without pay, according to NBC News. It is unclear when the agents were formally suspended.

In August, 11 Investigates reported that multiple Secret Service agents, including some who work in the Pittsburgh field office, were placed on administrative duty and ordered to work from home.

During the June 13 rally, Trump was hit in the ear, and attendee Corey Comperatore was killed after gunman Thomas Crooks started shooting.

Following the shooting, lawmakers from both parties questioned the security failures at the rally.

