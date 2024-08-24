11 Investigates: Secret Service Agents in Pittsburgh reassigned after Trump shooting

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that multiple Secret Service agents, including some who work in the Pittsburgh field office have been placed on administrative duty and ordered to work from home.

11 Investigates spoke with a retired Secret Service agent from the Pittsburgh area who provided analysis in the days after the shooting earlier this summer.

In a phone interview with Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle, John Hudson said he expected this.

“Absolutely not a surprise. The only surprise was that it took this long,” said Hudson, who worked for three presidents.

Hudson, visited the site of the shooting at the Butler Farm Show in June, and he said there were clearly many failures that day.

He said he doesn’t know why the AGR complex the shooter accessed that day wasn’t included inside the secure perimeter, and he wanted to know how the shooter managed to get onto the building without anyone noticing until it was too late.

The director of the Secret Service resigned after coming under intense scrutiny at a congressional hearing, and now other agents are facing disciplinary action.

Hudson said he believes the list likely starts at the top.

Hudson suspects the list starts at the top.

“Someone signs off on that plan and that’s the site supervisor and if something needs to be changed, it’s brought up the day before. So somewhere between the site agent and the site supervisor those are probably two on that list,” said Hudson.

Sources told 11 Investigates that approximately five Secret Service agents have been ordered to work from home.

That status could change pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

©2024 Cox Media Group