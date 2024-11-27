6 suspicious fires in an Aliquippa neighborhood could be caused by 1 person, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Neighbors are on edge after a rash of suspicious fires in Aliquippa.

“It’s definitely scary. We have a newborn baby inside. No one wants that happening,” neighbor Kaci Martin said.

She was forced to evacuate her home with her family months ago when a fire broke out inside a different home along Beaver Avenue in the middle of the night.

“It was insane. The roof, everything collapsed within five minutes. It was crazy,” Martin said.

Martin said a garage and some other homes burned down too over the months and she wants it to stop. The Aliquippa police chief John Lane said he thinks there have been at least six suspicious fires in the community since the beginning of the year.

“It is getting out of hand, but the cops aren’t doing anything about it between state police and Aliquippa police,” Gina Sweger said.

Chief Lane put out a statement that says with the increase in fires, police want to assure the community that significant actions are being taken to enhance investigations and prevent future occurrences. Some neighbors are worried there will be more fires and tell us what they fear most.

“That he’s going to burn a house down with people in it,” said Martin.

The chief said the same suspect may be connected to all the fires. While police investigate, neighbors are watching out for one another.

“This area we all have security cameras keep an eye on everything going on and I have six dogs so that’s my security system,” Sweger said.

Chief Lane said safety is a top priority and has ordered officers to do extra patrols in the area. If you see anything suspicious or have information related to the previous fires, Lane wants you to contact Aliquippa police.

