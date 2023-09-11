63-year-old man ‘jumped’ by several juveniles in Pittsburgh Saturday night

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a man was assaulted over the weekend by several juveniles.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call on the 6200 block of Kalida Drive, in the East Liberty neighborhood, for a 63-year-old man who was assaulted Saturday night.

When first responders arrived, the man had a serious injury to his nose and his face and body were covered in blood. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable condition.

He told police he was “jumped by several juveniles” while on his way home.

Witnesses of the assault provided the name and description of a potential primary suspect. He was detained and questioned by police then later released to the custody of his mother.

Detectives are reviewing all available videos of the assault and working to determine everyone involved.

