64 animals rescued from possible illegal kennel in Pittsburgh-area home, police say

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Police and humane officials rescued dozens of animals from a Pittsburgh-area home.

Pennsylvania State Police say 62 dogs and 2 cats were removed recently from a home in the 500 block of Main Street in Belle Vernon, Fayette County, as part of an ongoing animal welfare investigation.

In April 2026, an owner voluntarily surrendered 39 dogs, including multiple puppies, to a local animal rescue.

During intake, many of the dogs tested positive for parasites, police say. Concerned about conditions at the property, the rescue filed a complaint with PSP.

Troopers launched an investigation, during which they found evidence that the property may have been acting as an unlicensed kennel, police say. More than 26 dogs were reportedly housed on the property in a year.

That resulted in the dogs and cats being removed from the home and placed into the care of rescues and animal welfare organizations for evaluation and veterinary care.

Currently, no charges have been filed. Police ask anyone with information about the case to call PSP.

Troopers provided photos of the inside of the home that appear to show severe, deplorable conditions.

In a social media post, Erie-based ANNA Shelter says it helped PSP with removing the animals, which are now resting and on treatment plans.

Some of the animals were “actively dying” during removal, the post says.

The shelter asked for community members’ support as the animals are processed and prepared for adoption in phases. The public can also help by donating food, contractor bags and gift cards.

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