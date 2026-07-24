Philadelphia fried chicken chain eyes Pittsburgh for franchise expansion

PITTSBURGH — A popular chicken spot in the City of Brotherly Love is eyeing Pittsburgh for future franchises.

Philadelphia-based Love & Honey Fried Chicken announced Tuesday its hopes to establish the fast-casual concept in markets across its home state, including Pittsburgh. The company recently expanded into a South Philly location and now seeks franchise operators to increase the brand’s footprint in other parts of Pennsylvania.

The announcement listed areas where Love & Honey will prioritize growth — greater Philadelphia and its suburbs topped the list, followed by Pittsburgh and Harrisburg. Smaller metros in the state, including Lancaster, York, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre were also mentioned.

“Pennsylvania is where Love & Honey began, and it will always be an important part of our story,” Love & Honey co-founder and CEO Laura Lyons said. “We have seen the connection guests have formed with the brand in Philadelphia, and we believe there is significant opportunity to bring that same quality, warmth, and sense of community to more cities across the state.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group