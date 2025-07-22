7 Allegheny County neighborhoods to be treated after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County will treat seven neighborhoods after more mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus.

From 8-11 p.m., the county will spray the following neighborhoods with the pesticide called Zenivex E20. Below are the neighborhoods slated for treatment:

Hazelwood

South Side Slopes

Arlington

Mt. Oliver

Carrick

Knoxville

Beltzhoover

Neighbors like Denny Kichi are happy to hear the county is acting proactively.

“I think it’s a great idea. Preventative is the way to go,” Kichi said. “I mean, it can’t hurt, and if it’s going to help things in the future, that’s great. I think it should be a concern for everybody, but you know, if you’re not bit, it’s not a problem, but the spraying is going to help that.”

Others like Laura Labishak are generally in support of the treatment, but worry about the lasting effects on the environment.

“It’s good if they do the proper areas,” Labishack said. “I worry about the wildlife that actually feeds on mosquitoes, like frogs and toads.”

Allegheny County officials say the pesticide is classified by the EPA as “low risk” and is not harmful to humans or pets.

Crews will mount an Ultra Low Volume sprayer onto a truck to drive through the designated neighborhoods. The goal is to lower the mosquito population and transmission to humans.

If there is rain, the county will try again Monday during the same hours.

Officials say the last known transmission of West Nile Virus to a human in Allegheny County was in September 2024.

According to the county health department, most people infected with West Nile Virus do not feel any symptoms. Only one in five people infected with the virus develops a fever and other symptoms, such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious illness.

You can report mosquito breeding sites in both private and public areas to the Allegheny County Health Department’s Housing and Community Environment Program online or by calling 412-350-4046.

