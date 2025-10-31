71-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A 71-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Forbes and Oakland avenues around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

First responders found a man lying in the road with a head injury. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Public Safety officials said the man died Wednesday afternoon.

The driver remained on the scene. It’s unknown if they’ll be facing any charges.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

