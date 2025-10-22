73-year-old woman found dead after house fire in Mercer County

FARRELL, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire in Mercer County.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said Eleanor Kitt Samuels was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday at her house on Beechwood Avenue in Farrell.

Firefighters found her after extinguishing a fully involved house fire there.

Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

No foul play is suggested at this time.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is working to learn more.

