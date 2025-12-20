7.4 million to travel on Pennsylvania Turnpike through end of year

PITTSBURGH — The end of year travel season has officially begun, and millions of people are hitting the road to their holiday destinations.

Pennsylvania Turnpike officials expect nearly 7.4 million vehicles to drive the system between Dec. 19 and Jan. 1.

It’s projected that Dec. 19, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 will be the busiest travel days before Christmas. Then, Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 are the busiest days after the holiday.

Turnpike officials want drivers to be prepared for any kind of weather condition during their trip. They urge using 511 to know real-time traffic and road conditions.

During the holiday travel period, the Turnpike is suspending all construction and maintenance projects to keep as many lanes open as possible.

There will also be increased PA Turnpike and Pennsylvania State Police personnel along the system.

