$750,000 federal grant will help West Deer Volunteer Fire Company with renovations

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A $750,000 federal grant is helping the West Deer Volunteer Fire Company move forward with renovations.

With the grant, the fire company will be able to start phase two of renovations at a new station.

Rep. Chris Deluzio helped the fire company secure the funds.

Since moving into the building earlier this year, firefighters have already seen a difference.

“The move down here allowed us to kind of exhale, had room for everything, everything is stored inside down there some of our equipment was in boxes and the fire truck was parked outside,” explained Chief Josh Wiegand.

The project includes closing the canopy on the back of the building to provide space for training and equipment.

The fire company is now working to secure funding for a new emergency generator.

