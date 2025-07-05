8 dogs rescued from back road, beaver dam in Somerset County

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A group of abandoned dogs was rescued in Somerset County.

Abby’s Angels Animal Haven said they are taking care of dogs found by Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday.

According to our affiliates at WJAC, seven dogs were found on a back road in Lincoln Township on Tuesday. An eighth was found in a beaver’s dam.

The shelter said the dogs were neglected and their fur was coated in feces.

It took over seven hours to properly clean and groom the animals.

The dogs will not be up for adoption until their veterinary care is complete.

They will ned vaccinated, spayed and neutered, microchipped, bloodwork and skin treatments.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Abby’s Angels Animal Haven can make a donation via:

Donations can also be made over the phone to their veterinarian by calling 814-652-5108.

