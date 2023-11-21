$8K worth of shoes stolen from UGG Outlet in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of shoes were stolen from the Grove City Premium Outlets in Mercer County.

Police said three people made several trips in and out of the UGG Outlet store on the evening of Nov. 15, taking an unknown amount of women’s UGG boots, shoes and slides.

The suspects went undetected by workers at the store, police said.

It’s estimated that the thieves got away with $8,000 worth of merchandise.

