Another beautiful day ahead in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Rinse, wash, repeat! Another beautiful day is expected, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. After a chilly start, temperatures should rebound into the mid-70s this afternoon, which is right on par with average for the end of May.

A few more clouds may pass by Monday; otherwise, it will be a very similar-looking and feeling day. Another area of high pressure will build Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing us more blue sky and comfortable weather to kick off June.

Warmer air will be felt by the end of the week as we tap into a southerly breeze. Nighttime lows will also climb closer to 60 as we usher in a little more mugginess, and after a week plus of dry and sunny weather, it appears some scattered showers and storms will return by next weekend.

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