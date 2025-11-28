9-month-old infant’s death ruled a homicide after incident in Ohio Township

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a 9-month-old baby girl’s death a homicide on Friday.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Lena Bedri died at UPMC Children’s after an incident in the 200 block of Cobblestone Drive in Ohio Twp on April 27.

The cause of death was listed as “combined drug intoxication of citalopram/escitalopram and verapamil. Citalopram/escitalopram are both selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and verapamil is acalcium channel blocker.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Channel 11 reached out to Allegheny County Police Department.

ACPD shared that they are aware of the Medical Examiner’s determination in this incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No other details were available at this time.

