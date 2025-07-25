9-year-old child drowns at Hersheypark

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 9-year-old is dead after drowning at Hersheypark.

Park officials say the drowning happened Thursday night at The Boardwalk.

Emergency crews tried to save the child’s life after he was seen in distress, officials say. The child was taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center but did not recover.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The resort gave this statement from Hersheypark CEO John Lawn:

“To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make.

“We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark.”

