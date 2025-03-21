911 dispatcher was at work when fire broke out at his Westmoreland County home

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out at the home of a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher early Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Raymond Avenue in Derry Township around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters tell Channel 11 that a woman was injured when trying to get her pets out of the house. She was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Her husband, a 911 dispatcher, was at work.

“I imagine when he heard it, he probably left to come here, ” said Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine. “I haven’t talked to him extensively ‘cause he’s worried about his wife and family. He has to get places for them to stay and he has to go to Pittsburgh to get his wife.”

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical problem.

