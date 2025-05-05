9Yards Golf Lounge tees up franchising plan to expand unique simulation concept beyond Pittsburgh

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local entrepreneur deploying a unique golf simulation technology is working to tee up further expansion through franchising.

The business is 9Yards Golf Lounge, a local venture started by Joel Warshaw, that opened its first location in Washington County last spring and is working to open a second at the Block Northway in Ross Township this summer, taking an “entertainment” formula more often applied to the putting game in golf through such ventures as the Puttery and PuttShack, both in the Strip District, and applying it to the long game off the green.

9Yards is working with Upside Group Franchise Consulting to establish a franchising business model and administration with the goal of expanding beyond the region and eventually across the country.

