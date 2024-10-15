AAA hosting free steering wheel lock device events for Hyundai, Kia owners

PENNSYLVANIA — AAA East Central is partnering with local police departments to distribute free steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai and Kia owners.

Officials said thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufacturing between 2011 and 2022 have increased.

The locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 21

AAA Washington office (196 Murtland Avenue)



10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



AAA White Oak office (2001 Lincoln Way, Ste. 8)



10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

AAA Wexford office (10628 Perry Highway, Unit 12)



11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will be asked to show their vehicle registration or insurance card, officials said.

