AAA shares important tips for vehicle owners during winter weather

PITTSBURGH — Snow could have a big impact on your travels if you are doing any Christmas shopping this weekend or have any holiday parties to go to.

Channel 11’s Christine D’Antonio learned the three things you want to do right now to make sure your car is ready for the storm.

With the winter storm expected to roll through our area this weekend, she spoke with AAA about what you need to do now if you have to be out on the roads this weekend.

“We have our crews on standby and we are ready to help anybody that who does happen to get stuck at the roadside,” said AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert.

AAA says it rescued 27 million people at the roadside last year. This year is on track to hit those numbers again. The main issues AAA sees have to do with battery or tire issues.

“You want to make sure that you check the tread on your tires and that they’re properly inflated. You also want to make sure to have your battery checked, especially if it’s more than three years old, because winter weather is hard on a battery and if it’s more than three years old, that’s when it really starts to go downhill,” Lambert said.

Also important throughout the year, but even more so during winter weather, is to have an emergency kit in your car.

“You want to make sure you have snacks, water, a flashlight, batteries, a phone charger, a small tool kit, jumper cables, blankets and if possible, grab some of those warning triangles,“ said Lambert.

If you do break down, Lambert says to get out of the traffic if possible. Move to the roadside, stay in the car and then make the 911 call.

In terms of getting your battery checked, AAA says if you’re a member, they will come to you to check and replace your battery if necessary.

