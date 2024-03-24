Aaron Donald thinks T.J. Watt got snubbed for DPOY a couple of times

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and three-time NFL Defensive Play of the Year, Aaron Donald, made sure to give T.J. Watt his flowers in his retirement video. Donald thinks the All-Pro Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker is one of the league’s best and most consistent players.

“I would say T.J. Watt. He’s another guy that’s consistently been doing it, every single year,” Donald told his wife Erica. “He’s a guy that’s gonna consistently get 15 sacks for you, 20 TFLs. probably two interceptions, maybe a touchdown for sure.”

Donald also mentioned that Watt has been snubbed for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award a few times. Watt finished second to Donald’s in DPOY voting in 2020, but Donald didn’t claim that he wasn’t deserving of the award over Watt that year. He probably was referring to 2019 and especially this past season when Myles Garrett won DPOY over Watt.

