Teen testifies against best friend accused of causing deadly North Park crash

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A teenager testified against his best friend in court after a crash took the life of his brother days before Christmas.

Jonathan Tourney, 14, and Taylor Orlowski, 18, both died in the crash. Aiden Saber, 18, is charged with homicide by vehicle.

Jonathan’s brother, Jeffrey Tourney, 18, is also Saber’s best friend.

