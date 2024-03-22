Teen testifies against best friend accused of causing deadly North Park crash

PITTSBURGH — A teenager testified against his best friend in court after a crash took the life of his brother days before Christmas.

Jonathan Tourney, 14, and Taylor Orlowski, 18, both died in the crash. Aiden Saber, 18, is charged with homicide by vehicle.

Jonathan’s brother, Jeffrey Tourney, 18, is also Saber’s best friend.

On 11 News at 6, a brother’s heartbreaking recount of the night of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group