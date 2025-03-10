Local

Aaron Rodgers being considered as quarterback option for Pittsburgh Steelers, according to report

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Russell Wilson #3 and Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers look on as head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets embrace after the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH — Former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is under consideration to be a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets announced in February that they told the 41-year-old quarterback they are moving on without him next season.

“Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play,” Schefter posted on X Monday morning.

Schefter reports that talks continue with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Schefter said that Fields “needs to understand more about the Jets situation and offer that can’t come until after noon today.”

The Rodgers news comes a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

