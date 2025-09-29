Aaron Rodgers breaks NFL record in win over Vikings

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers now owns the league record for most completions of 50+ yards after his 80-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. It was Rodgers’ 91st 50+ yard completion, surpassing Drew Brees.

On the 80-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Rodgers also became the second quarterback in NFL history to throw 60 or more touchdown passes against multiple franchises.

Rodgers also has 64 TDs against the Chicago Bears. Tom Brady is the only other quarterback to have thrown 60-plus touchdown passes. The seven-time Super Bowl champion accomplished that feat against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

