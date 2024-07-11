‘Abercrombie & Fitch,’ ‘Kendra Scott’ coming to Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two new stores will have homes in the Ross Park Mall.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is coming to the mall for the first time, while American lifestyle brand Abercrombie & Fitch is returning.

Kendra Scott will be located on the lower level near Fabletics and DICK’S House of Sport. Abercrombie & Fitch will also be on the lower level, near the LEGO store.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of Pittsburgh’s favorites, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Kendra Scott to Ross Park Mall,” said Lisa Earl, General Manager of Ross Park Mall. “The unique and stylish jewelry collections will provide our shoppers with a distinctive shopping experience and will be a fantastic addition to our diverse lineup of retailers, offering something special for every visitor.”

Kendra Scott is expected to open this holiday season, mall officials said. There’s no estimate for when Abercrombie & Fitch’s new location will open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group