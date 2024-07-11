Local

‘Abercrombie & Fitch,’ ‘Kendra Scott’ coming to Ross Park Mall

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two new stores will have homes in the Ross Park Mall.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is coming to the mall for the first time, while American lifestyle brand Abercrombie & Fitch is returning.

Kendra Scott will be located on the lower level near Fabletics and DICK’S House of Sport. Abercrombie & Fitch will also be on the lower level, near the LEGO store.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of Pittsburgh’s favorites, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Kendra Scott to Ross Park Mall,” said Lisa EarlGeneral Manager of Ross Park Mall. “The unique and stylish jewelry collections will provide our shoppers with a distinctive shopping experience and will be a fantastic addition to our diverse lineup of retailers, offering something special for every visitor.”

Kendra Scott is expected to open this holiday season, mall officials said. There’s no estimate for when Abercrombie & Fitch’s new location will open.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man who allegedly stole from local Giant Eagle accused of running from police while carrying baby
  • $2.3M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle
  • Ellen DeGeneres says ‘this is the last time you’re going to see me’ after Netflix special
  • VIDEO: Braddock considering merging with new Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read