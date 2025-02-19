Abridge raises $250 million

PITTSBURGH — In one of the Pittsburgh region’s largest tech funding rounds of the past year, local health-tech startup Abridge AI Inc. has closed a $250 million Series D fundraising round, giving the company a total valuation of $2.75 billion, according to Forbes.

Downtown-based Abridge provides artificial intelligence services to health systems to transcribe conversations between patients and clinicians. The $250 million round comes almost exactly one year after the company closed a $150 million Series C in February 2024. This funding round will be used to scale to additional health systems, as well as research and development efforts.

The round coincidentally comes as Abridge deployed its services to over 100 health systems in America, including recent deployments to Akron Children’s Hospital and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and recently introduced a new AI model capable of reasoning. The Contextual Reasoning Engine adds several new features, including the ability to integrate data from previous patient encounters and health system specific guidelines.

