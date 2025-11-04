ACC hands out weekly honors to Olivia Babcock and Brook Mosher

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Volleyball’s Olivia Babcock and Brooke Mosher were honored with weekly conference accolades by the ACC.

Babcock was named the ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Mosher earned the title of ACC Co-Setter of the Week.

This marks the eighth time the duo has been recognized with ACC weekly honors, with Babcock receiving five and Mosher three.

Babcock demonstrated her exceptional skills by averaging 7.88 points per set, 6.88 kills per set, 1.75 digs per set, and 1.25 blocks per set in victories over Duke and then-No. 21 North Carolina. In the match against Duke, she achieved 10 kills, six digs, four blocks, and three aces while maintaining a .391 hitting percentage.

In a remarkable performance against North Carolina, Babcock broke her own program record by delivering 45 kills in a five-set victory. This achievement marks her as the only NCAA player to reach the 40+ kill mark in 2025, with her total being the highest in NCAA Division I since 2019.

Mosher played a crucial role in Pitt’s success, averaging 10.88 assists per set and contributing significantly to the team’s wins. She recorded 30 assists, seven digs, and three aces in the sweep over Duke, helping the Panthers achieve a .326 hitting percentage.

Against North Carolina, Mosher tallied 57 assists, 14 digs, four kills, and two blocks, marking her sixth double-double of the season and contributing to Pitt’s eighth ranked win of the year.

