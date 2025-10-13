ACC recognizes 3 Pitt Panthers following upset win over Florida State

The ACC is recognizing three Pitt Panther football players for their outstanding performances in a 34-31 upset victory over No. 25 Florida State.

Quarterback Mason Heintschel, running back Desmond Reid and linebacker Kyle Louis each received ACC weekly honors following their contributions to Pitt’s win. Heintschel was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, Reid earned ACC Receiver of the Week and Louis was selected as ACC Linebacker of the Week.

In just his second career start, true freshman Mason Heintschel completed 21-of-29 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 64 yards on 16 attempts, including a notable 30-yard run in the fourth quarter. Heintschel led the ACC in passing yards, yards per attempt, and total offense last week, ranking sixth nationally.

Desmond Reid returned to the lineup to lead all players with 200 all-purpose yards, including 155 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards, while scoring two receiving touchdowns. His performance placed him at the top among FBS running backs in receptions, receiving touchdowns, and receiving yards last week.

Kyle Louis contributed significantly to the Panther defense with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, earning him ACC Linebacker of the Week honors for the second time this season.

The Panthers will look to continue their momentum as they travel to Syracuse for a primetime matchup against the Orange this weekend.

