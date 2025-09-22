Acclaimed local beer festival Barrel & Flow expanding to New Orleans for sister event

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s nationally acclaimed beer festival Barrel & Flow is expanding to the bayou.

First launched in 2018 under the name Fresh Fest Beer Fest and later rebranded as Barrel & Flow in 2021, the festival was founded by comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey as a way of advocating for diversifying the alcohol industry after realizing that Black Americans own less than 1% of the alcohol industry despite making up more than 14% of alcohol sales. The festival was named the “#1 Beer Fest in America” by USA Today for its 2022 and 2023 editions, and while it fell short of that title for 2024, it still took home second place.

Organizers have worked with city magnates and other regional leaders over the last two years for Barrels on the Bayou, a version of the event that will be held on April 18, 2026, in Lafeyette Square. Over 30 breweries are expected to participate, and applications are open for brewers, performers, vendors and general collaborators interested in participating.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group