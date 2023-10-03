ACHD reminds people of West Nile virus symptoms and risks

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department has identified its first human case of West Nile Virus in 2023: a woman in her 80s from Elliott, who died after she was hospitalized with a fever.

RELATED COVERAGE >> First human case of West Nile virus this year reported in Allegheny County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 10 cases of the virus to the CDC this year. County health officials reported three cases in 2021 and two cases last year. To help keep track of the situation, they set up mosquito traps in areas like Elliott and the West End.

“It is mostly based on prevention but also treatment. A lot of the traps give us a sense of surveillance of mosquito levels and virus levels,” said Dr. Barb Nightingale from the Allegheny County Health Department. “A very small percentage – less than 1/100 people – will be infected with a more severe disease that can infect the brain or the spinal system.”

Less severe symptoms include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. An infectious disease physician from Allegheny Health Network says there are things you can do to keep yourself from getting bit.

“When we see cases, it’s typically in the late summer or early fall,” said Dr. Nathan Shively. “Think about the time of day you’re going outside, when it’s dusk, that’s when the mosquitoes are going to be more likely to bite. Whenever you’re out or somewhere there is mosquitoes, think about wearing long sleeves or insect repellent.”

If you’re concerned about any standing water on your property, the health department is encouraging people to give them a call.

“We have a team that goes out and does an investigation to determine what level of treatment or prevention is needed,” Dr. Nightengale said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group