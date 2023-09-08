Acrisure releases traffic, parking tips ahead of Steelers game Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Acrisure encourages fans to arrive two hours early to avoid anticipated heavy traffic and last-minute crowds at the gate. All gates will open at 11 a.m. Fans are asked to have digital tickets ready on their phones as they arrive at the stadium gates.

Digital pre-sold parking passes were sent via email this season and can be either used digitally on a mobile device or printed and used as a hard copy. Fans opting to use the digital version are encouraged to display the pass on their phone prior to reaching the North Shore campus to reduce delays.

Reserved, pre-sold parking lots around the stadium open at 8 a.m. to gameday parkers. Tailgating is permitted in the pre-sold lots surrounding the stadium. Fans with pre-sold parking (from the east, south and west) should use the West End Bridge to access parking facilities.

To reduce entering delays at the intersection of General Robinson & Chuck Noll Way, Gold 1 Garage patrons coming from I-279, Route 28, or any other points east are encouraged to use the back entrance heading westbound on Reedsdale Street.

Gameday cash and credit parkers are encouraged to park at Champions Garage along North Shore Drive; Golden Triangle garages and ride the free Light Rail to Acrisure Stadium; Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet; South Hills Light Rail Lots for free and ride the Light Rail to Acrisure Stadium.

Gameday cash and credit parkers arriving on the North Shore from I-279 less than two hours before game time are urged to take Exit 1C to park at Rivers Casino, Beaver Avenue or Western Avenue, or Exit 1D from I-279 Northbound or Exit 2B from I-279 Southbound to park at the Blue 10 Garage or the Nova Place Garage.

Fans are encouraged to download and utilize Waze, a free navigation app. Waze has partnered with Acrisure Stadium to provide fans with directions directly to their parking spot while avoiding traffic delays. Visit https://acrisurestadium.com/stadium/parking-directions/ for more details and parking lot-specific directions.

Tony Dorsett Drive will be converted to one-way southbound until kickoff to facilitate vehicles entering the North Shore. This new setup is intended to reduce delays for vehicles entering campus from I-279N on gameday.

Pre-Game Traffic Tony Dorsett Drive will be converted to one-way southbound until kickoff to facilitate vehicles entering the North Shore on Steelers game days. (Acrisure)

Fans can park Downtown and ride the free Light Rail to Acrisure Stadium. Fans can park in most Golden Triangle garages Downtown for less than $8.

Park at Station Square ($15) and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet Steelers shuttle boats ($8 per person, each way). Shuttles board 2 hours before the game and run every 5-30 minutes until kickoff. Return shuttles begin in the third quarter and continue until after the game.

Rideshare access: In order to expedite traffic leaving the North Shore, there are numerous road closures restricting vehicle entry to the campus. As such, the only way to access the campus is from I-279 NB Exit 1B North Shore.

There are two dedicated pick-up locations surrounding the North Shore after Steelers games for rideshare services. One location is along Isabella Street directly east of PNC Park and the other location is west of Rivers Casino along North Point Drive.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group