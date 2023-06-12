Pittsburgh prepares for Taylor Swift takeover this weekend

PITTSBURGH — With just four days left until Pittsburgh turns into “Swift-burgh” preparations at Acrisure Stadium are well underway, and around the city: hotels, parking, and restaurants are also ramping up for the big day.

Southern Tier Brewing Company anticipates record-breaking sales for this weekend’s sold-out Taylor Swift concerts and will be preparing accordingly.

“We are fully staffed; we’ve got beer taps at both ends of our entrances. We have an extra delivery this week, they’ve been prepping up on pretzels all week we are going to make sure we have everything we need to feed the masses,” said Anna Brailey, a manager at Sothern Tier Brewing Company.

It’s not just north shore restaurants that are gearing up for the “Swifties” invasion.

“We expect to be barely standing room only, we put as many tables in the beer garden as we can, and our only restriction is that if you’re coming in you are spending some money,” Brailey said.

It’s sold-out hotels too, experts say 6,000 downtown rooms have already been booked: its parking lots, and public transit: the PRT announced extra light rail trains will run to and from the stadium Friday and Saturday: and for fans who’ve waited for months.

“I sat in the queue all day to get our tickets.”

Courtney Stone is taking her two daughters. Despite being locals, they too have prepared purchased t-shirts and shimmer dresses to go along with Swift’s popular hits Bejeweled and Karma.

Stone even considered getting a hotel

“I am going to just drive us down because then if we can get back to my car, they can at least fall asleep if it takes us hours,” Stone said.

With North Shore hotels sold out and nearby lots going for upwards of $60. Experts said this weekend may be the biggest of the summer.

“We think it’s going to be record-breaking,” said, Jerad Bachar, the President & CEO of Visit Pittsburgh.

And that’s saying something after last year’s four mega concerts of the Mötley Crüe Band, Def Leppard, Metallica, and Billy Joel attracted 160,000 fans and left an economic impact of $41 million dollars.

“People are coming in for this concert all over the region so we know there is going to be a lot of out-of-town visitors who are going to stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants…”

Officials said they won’t be able to tally the exact impact until after the concert weekend but said this will be a record-breaking concert for the city.

