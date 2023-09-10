Acuña, Olson make Pirates pay in seventh; Braves win it 5-2

ATLANTA — It was a tightly contested game, but the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped game three to the Atlanta Braves after a late surge in the seventh inning by Ronald Acuña Jr. and company.

In addition, the Braves rallied in the seventh with two outs and no one on in the seventh. Before the Braves series, the Pirates had won three straight series in-a-row.

Bryan Reynolds worked the count to 1-1 in the sixth inning. Rookie Allan Winans hung a sinker down the middle, and Bryan Reynolds made him pay. Reynolds drove that ball to right field at 104.4 mph.

With Bae’s speed, the Pirates drew first blood and led it 1-0.

