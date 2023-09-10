Local

Acuña, Olson make Pirates pay in seventh; Braves win it 5-2

By Cody Potanko: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Acuña, Olson make Pirates pay in seventh; Braves win it 5-2 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Luis Ortiz throws to a Atlanta Braves batter in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

By Cody Potanko: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

ATLANTA — It was a tightly contested game, but the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped game three to the Atlanta Braves after a late surge in the seventh inning by Ronald Acuña Jr. and company.

In addition, the Braves rallied in the seventh with two outs and no one on in the seventh. Before the Braves series, the Pirates had won three straight series in-a-row.

Bryan Reynolds worked the count to 1-1 in the sixth inning. Rookie Allan Winans hung a sinker down the middle, and Bryan Reynolds made him pay. Reynolds drove that ball to right field at 104.4 mph.

With Bae’s speed, the Pirates drew first blood and led it 1-0.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseabllNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Vehicle stolen by escaped Pennsylvania killer found abandoned in northern Chester County
  • Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11
  • Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens official cause of death revealed over month after his death
  • VIDEO: 11 Cares collects instruments with Violins of Hope at WPXI studio
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read