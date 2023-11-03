Local

Adam Johnson tragedy spurs 4 Penguins to experiment with neck guards

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Adam Johnson FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 his club said. The 29-year-old Minnesota native was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a slashed neck during the second period of the game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file) (Paul Vernon/AP)

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY, Pa. — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

It was rather inconspicuous, really.

Looked somewhat like the turtleneck that players sometimes wear beneath their game sweaters.

But the black fabric that covered the necks of four players — Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller and Ryan Graves  — during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice Thursday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex was not a fashion statement.

Or even something intended to keep them warm.

Instead, its purpose was to limit the chances of them suffering a catastrophic injury because of a cut by a skate blade.

The early consensus: The neck guard was somewhat uncomfortable and certainly can — and should — be improved, but the protection it provides makes it worthwhile.

Read the full story on Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead from apparent drowning
  • Man dead, 3 people injured after crash in Pittsburgh
  • Photos: Matthew Perry through the years
  • VIDEO: Peak pricing for metered parking in Lawrenceville not adding up for some
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read