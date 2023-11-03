Adam Johnson tragedy spurs 4 Penguins to experiment with neck guards

CRANBERRY, Pa. — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

It was rather inconspicuous, really.

Looked somewhat like the turtleneck that players sometimes wear beneath their game sweaters.

But the black fabric that covered the necks of four players — Erik Karlsson, Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller and Ryan Graves — during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice Thursday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex was not a fashion statement.

Or even something intended to keep them warm.

Instead, its purpose was to limit the chances of them suffering a catastrophic injury because of a cut by a skate blade.

The early consensus: The neck guard was somewhat uncomfortable and certainly can — and should — be improved, but the protection it provides makes it worthwhile.

Read the full story on Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group