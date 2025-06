PITTSBURGH — Comedian and actor Adam Sandler is bringing his “You’re My Best Friend” tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

Sandler will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Sept 20.

Presale tickets go on Sale Thursday at noon. General sale tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Click here for more information from Ticketmaster.

