Advocates call for safer streets, remember 71-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Advocates gathered to honor a life recently lost and call for improvements to one of Pittsburgh’s busiest and most dangerous areas for pedestrians.

About a dozen people gathered on Saturday to remember 71-year-old Bobby Paige of McKeesport.

Police say that, on Oct. 28, a driver hit and killed Paige with their vehicle at the intersection of Forbes and Oakland avenues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 71-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood

At last check, the crash was under investigation. Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

That intersection was discussed during Sunday’s memorial because organizers say it’s far too dangerous.

People with Complete Streets at Pitt helped remember not only Paige, but at least four other people, who they say were hit and killed while walking in Oakland in recent years.

This is the third year of the vigil, the group says.

Leaders also called attention to how hundreds of University of Pittsburgh students use the street every day, and there’s fear that a tragedy could happen again.

Channel 11 reporter Frederick Price talked to the individual behind Sunday’s service, Andrew Nawn. He says he’d like to see better crosswalk, speed and red light enforcement.

“We need to raise awareness,” Nawn said. “People need to be vigilant. When they see this sign put up when they’re turning, we hope that will get them to think and slow down, maybe, or look.”

Channel 11 also talked to Courtney Tompkins of McKeesport. Her daughter became the victim of a pedestrian crash in Georgia in 2022.

Tompkins started the group QCares Foundation in honor of her daughter and others. She continues advocating for bikers and walkers.

“We did a walk audit, and we found out Mr. Bobby lost his life here in Oakland, and I wanted to stand here in solidarity,” Tompkins said.

To commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Tompkins and BikePGH are partnering to host a community walk in McKeesport beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group