Aer Lingus celebrates Pittsburgh’s ties to Ireland this Saint Patrick’s Day

PITTSBURGH — There are strong ties between Pittsburgh and Ireland.

From banking and pharma to tech and sports, not to mention American-Irish heritage, there was a demand to connect the two countries. That’s why Aer Lingus chose to add a direct flight from Pittsburgh to Dublin. The announcement was made in December that direct flights would head to Dublin on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“I suppose for us, it really made sense,” Lisa Melarkey, the Director of Marketing for Aer Lingus said. “It was a really natural fit.”

Lisa Melarkey visited the Channel 11 studio ahead of the Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“There is plenty of demand, there are plenty of business links, there’s plenty of opportunity for tourism,” Melarkey added. “I think it’s going to be a real winner for both.”

We also can’t forget Dublin turning black and gold this past September for the Steelers, Vikings football game. Now it’s college football’s turn.

“In 2027, we will be taking the Pitt Panthers to Dublin for the American College Football in August of next year so we’re really excited,” Melarkey said.

Aer Lingus says it’s ready for the inaugural flight from Pittsburgh to Dublin, which takes off on Memorial Day, May 25th. It just happens to be the airline’s 90th birthday.

“We’re coming in May, but we’re here in advance and we’re really, really excited for everyone to see the brand and see what our Irish hospitality means on the ground in Pittsburgh,” Melarkey added.

The nonstop flight to Dublin is also a gateway to 30 destinations in Europe, including Barcelona, Paris, Madrid, and Amsterdam.

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