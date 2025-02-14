Aer Lingus partners with Steelers, but Pittsburgh airport service not in immediate plans

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-year partnership with Aer Lingus will raise the team’s profile in Ireland before and after this fall’s game in Dublin, but it doesn’t mean the airline has immediate plans to serve Pittsburgh International Airport.

Aer Lingus will be the official airline partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a founding partner of Steelers Ireland and the official airline partner of Steelers Ireland. That all comes with this week’s news that the Steelers will play a regular season game this year at Croke Park in Dublin. The Steelers will be the home team.

“They’re going to be visible and sponsoring all of our efforts in Ireland,” said Ryan Huzjak, vice president sales and marketing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The airline came on the radar for the Steelers over the past two years or so, ever since the National Football League granted the Steelers a global license to market in Ireland. Huzjak said Steelers staff have been over to Ireland to learn more about the country, the sports and marketing Steelers football.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group