After alligators in Kiski River, state rep. wants to increase punishment for exotic animal release

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A third alligator was allegedly spotted in the Kiski River.

A state representative from the area plans to strengthen punishments for those who release exotic animals into the wild.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The proposed legislation from Rep. Abby Major, R-Armstrong, would increase fines and raise the penalty to a misdemeanor of the first degree for those who intentionally or negligently release animals like alligators, crocodiles, poisonous snakes and mammals that could endanger people or other animals.

Major is pushing for stronger laws after alligators were seen into the Kiskiminetas River, part of her district.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In August and September, kayakers sent Channel 11 photos of alligators in the river.

