Another alligator spotted in the Kiski River

APOLLO, Pa. — River-goers are on high alert again, as another alligator has been spotted on the Kiski River.

A kayaker sent Channel 11 a picture of the gator, which they saw over the weekend about a mile north of the Roaring Run boat ramp.

It’s the second gator sighting in the past month.

It’s believed they were someone’s pets that were abandoned. They wouldn’t survive in the wild once the temperatures start to drop.

“I think that’s really irresponsible. If it would escape, that’s another thing. To just let it loose is a pretty awful thing to do,” Todd Pugh said.

The first alligator, nicknamed “Chomper,” was captured by two people fishing in a canoe after it was in the river for about a week. It was then taken to Nate’s Reptile Rescue in South Park.

One fisherman told Channel 11 he’s not taking any chances with his dog with an alligator in the river.

“I have a lab puppy, I’m getting her in the water, getting her used to retrieving in the water. I’m not throwing a stick out there with the gator there. It’s overly cautious, but I’m not taking a chance with my dog,” Dominic Dusn said.

Anyone who sees the alligator should call 911.

